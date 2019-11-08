Iran to Host 'Days of Russian Culture' From November 8-11 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The annual project dubbed Days of Russian Culture in Iran will run this year from November 8-11, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Thursday.

"The project 'Days of Russian Culture in Iran,' which annually introduces the national art to the Iranian audience, will present this year new facets of the performing arts and artistic heritage of Russia.

Iran will see ensembles 'Lezginka' and Kuban Cossack Choir, as well as pianist Vasily Shcherbakov," the ministry said.

The decorative and applied arts of Russia will also be showcased at a Vologda lace exhibition at the Niavaran Palace Complex of the Iranian capital, the ministry added.

The Grand opening of Days of Russian Culture in Iran will be held at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran on November 9. Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Pavel Stepanov will attend the event.