Iran to Impose Restrictions on EU in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran would impose restrictions on 15 European officials and four organizations in response to EU sanctions.

On Monday, the European Union imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's morality police, due to violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

"In a few hours, at least four Western organizations and 15 officials who were involved in the imposition of sanctions and incitement to violence and extremism during the recent events that took place in Iran will be added to the blacklist, which includes terrorists and those against whom Iran imposed sanctions. The details concerning this issue will be announced soon by the foreign ministry," Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by Iranian news agency ISNA as saying.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital. On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. A series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities. Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and launched a crackdown on protesters. According to Iranian watchdogs, over 200 people were killed during or after demonstrations.