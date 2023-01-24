Iran to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on EU, UK Soon - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Tehran will soon impose retaliatory sanctions against human rights violators and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and the United Kingdom, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tuesday.

"The actions of the EU and the UK are a sign of their mental incapacity to properly understand the realities of modern Iran, as well as their confusion about power in our country. Iran will soon announce a list of new sanctions against human rights violators and terrorist propagandists in the EU and the UK," Kanaani said on the ministry's Telegram channel.

On Monday, the EU released a new package of personal sanctions against Iran, including 18 individuals and 19 entities, which the bloc considers responsible for a crackdown on protests in the country.

The sanctions target a number of the country's former and current regional officials, lawmakers and cabinet members, including Iranian Minister of Sport and Youth Hamid Sajjadi for allegedly "forcing Iranian athletes to refrain from comments on the situation in the country." The list of entities includes Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), among other organizations.

On January 19, the European Parliament approved a resolution urging the EU leadership to include the IRGC on the EU terrorist list.