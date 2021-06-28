Iran to Inaugurate President-Elect Raisi on August 3 - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The inauguration ceremony for Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi will take place on August 3, lawmaker Alireza Salimi said on Monday, as cited by the Mehr news agency.

Chief justice Raisi won the June 18 election with nearly 62%. The turnout totaled 48.8%, which is a historical low.

All competitors in the presidential race recognized Raisi's victory.