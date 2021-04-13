Iran to Install 1,000 More Centrifuges at Natanz Nuclear Facility -Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran plans to install 1,000 more centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

"Iran will install another 1,000 centrifuges at the nuclear facility in Natanz," Araghchi told the Press tv broadcaster.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."