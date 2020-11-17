Iran to Introduce Curfew in 'Red Zones' From November 21 Over COVID-19 for 1st Time

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Iran will introduce for the first time a curfew in cities worst affected by the coronavirus starting November 21, Alireza Raisi, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 response center, said on Monday.

Last week, Iran introduced a new plan on COVID-19 response, which envisions dividing the country, according to the infection rate, into orange, yellow and red zones, and the introduction of different restrictions. Raisi specified that Tehran would be a red zone.

"This is the first time we are reporting this, but this has already been discussed earlier ” this is a ban on movement in cities from 9 p.

m. to 4 a.m. in the 'red' regions of the country," Raisi said, as broadcast by IRINN.

The spokesman added that starting Friday, various activities will be suspended in 150 cities, including Tehran. In particular, in the "red" zones, almost all activities are banned, with the exception of the work of pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals and those places that meet the needs of the population.

So far, Iran has confirmed 775,121 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 41,979 fatalities and 564,699 recoveries.