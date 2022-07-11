UrduPoint.com

Iran To Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation This Year - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Published July 11, 2022

Iran to Join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation This Year - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Iran will be admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year, with a memorandum on the country's obligations to be signed at a summit in Samarkand, which will take place from September 15-16, Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov, said on Monday.

"This year, within Uzbekistan's chairmanship, Iran will be admitted to the SCO as an observer state ... A memorandum on Iran's obligations as a SCO member will also be signed in Samarkand," Norov said at a panel meeting in Moscow.

