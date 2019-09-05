UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Keep Cooperating With IAEA - Rouhani

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Iran to Keep Cooperating With IAEA - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Tehran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country's nuclear activity will be peaceful, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

"We will do any thing the country needs from a technical point of view and from viewpoint of progress in nuclear technology, under the control of the IAEA, as part of a peaceful movement," Rouhani said on state television.

He said Iran gave the parties to the nuclear deal another two months to reach an agreement with Tehran.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Nuclear Tehran Progress TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

45 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

46 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

1 hour ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.