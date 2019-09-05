Iran to Keep Cooperating With IAEA - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Tehran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country's nuclear activity will be peaceful, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

"We will do any thing the country needs from a technical point of view and from viewpoint of progress in nuclear technology, under the control of the IAEA, as part of a peaceful movement," Rouhani said on state television.

He said Iran gave the parties to the nuclear deal another two months to reach an agreement with Tehran.