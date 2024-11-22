Iran To Launch 'advanced Centrifuges' In Response To IAEA Censure
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Iran said Friday it would launch a series of "new and advanced" centrifuges in response to a resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog that censures Tehran for what the agency called lack of cooperation.
The censure motion brought by Britain, France, Germany, and the United States at the 35-nation board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) follows a similar one in June.
The resolution -- which China, Russia and Burkina Faso voted against -- carried with 19 votes in favour, 12 abstentions and Venezuela not participating, two diplomats told AFP.
"The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued an order to take effective measures, including launching a significant series of new and advanced centrifuges of various types," a joint statement by the organisation and Iran's foreign ministry said.
"At the same time, technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA will continue, as in the past" and within the framework of agreements made by Iran, the joint Iranian statement added.
Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman, on Friday said the new measures are mostly related to uranium enrichment.
"We will substantially increase the enrichment capacity with the utilisation of different types of advanced machines," he told state tv.
Iran's retaliatory measures "are reversible if this (Western) hostile action is withdrawn or negotiations are opened," Tehran-based political analyst Hadi Mohammadi told AFP.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
Spain fines 'abusive' budget airlines 179 mn euros43 minutes ago
-
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO1 hour ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning1 hour ago
-
Japanese minority government approves $252B economic package2 hours ago
-
Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions2 hours ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy2 hours ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official2 hours ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster2 hours ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries2 hours ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales2 hours ago
-
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager still addicted to winning2 hours ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test2 hours ago