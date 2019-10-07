UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Launch Auxiliary Part Of Arak Heavy Water Reactor Within 3 Weeks - AEOI Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Iran to Launch Auxiliary Part of Arak Heavy Water Reactor Within 3 Weeks - AEOI Chief

Iran will launch an auxiliary part of a heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak within three weeks, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Iran will launch an auxiliary part of a heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak within three weeks, Iranian Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Monday.

"Within the next 2-3 weeks, we will launch the auxiliary part of the reactor in Arak. The reactor in Arak has two parts, the core and the auxiliary one. The main part of the processes is carried out in the auxiliary part," Salehi said as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

One of the conditions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program was that Iran would rebuild the modernized reactor in Arak for peaceful nuclear research and production of radioisotopes for medical and industrial purposes.

Tehran earlier announced the third stage of reducing the obligations under the nuclear deal, declaring its ability to restore the nuclear reactor in Arak as it was before the JCPOA was concluded in summer 2015.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and gave the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the JCPOA-set 3.67-percent level, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Iran Water Nuclear Trump Arak Tehran May 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Is ..

1 minute ago

President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinan ..

1 minute ago

Maulana inciting seminaries students to gain polit ..

1 minute ago

Over 90 Activists Detained in Amsterdam for Blocki ..

1 minute ago

PHA's tree plantation campaign continues

5 minutes ago

SDF Claim Syrian Army Prepares to Retake Manbij Af ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.