Iran to Launch Production of Hypersonic Missiles - Navy Commander

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Tehran plans to begin production of hypersonic missiles soon, Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi said on Thursday.

"The production of hypersonic missiles equipped with turbofan engines will be on the agenda in the near future.

Their speed will be several times that of the speed of sound," Khanzadi said, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

Iran is far from being the only country engaged in enhancing its military capabilities with hypersonic arms. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed the country's leadership in cutting-edge weaponry, including hypersonic weapons.