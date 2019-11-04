Iran to Lay Base for 2nd Bushehr Reactor Next Week - Nuclear Chief

The president of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said Monday that concrete pour to lay the base slap for a second reactor at the Bushehr power plant could take place in a week

"I hope that we will start pouring the concrete in a week," Ali Akbar Salehi said during a televised press conference.

Russia and Iran signed a contract in 2014 to build a second and a third reactor at the power plant in southwestern Iran. The groundbreaking ceremony for the second reactor was held in 2016. It is expected to become operational in 2024, followed by the third reactor in 2026. They will have a total capacity of 2,100 megawatt.