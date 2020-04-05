UrduPoint.com
Iran To Lift Coronavirus-Related Ban On Domestic Travel On April 18 - President

Iran to Lift Coronavirus-Related Ban on Domestic Travel on April 18 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) Iran intends to reinstate travel between provinces on April 18 after outlawing it last month due to the fast spread of COVID-19, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Iran banned domestic travel on March 25, when the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 people. It has now grown to close to 3,500, as of Saturday.

"You are free to use private vehicles for travel within provinces, but travel between provinces will be prohibited until April 18. Free traffic between the Iranian provinces will begin on April 18," Rouhani said at a meeting of Iran's COVID-19 response center, as broadcast by public television.

The president said restrictions will also be relieved for low-risk business activities in provinces other than Tehran on April 11. However, companies carrying out such activities will have to follow the Health Ministry's protocols for social distancing.

As for Tehran, Rouhani said businesses could resume their activities on April 18, again subject to general COVID-19 security guidelines.

On Saturday, Iran registered the highest number of death per day, but also the highest number of recoveries since the outbreak's onset ” 158 and 1,801, respectively, with the total number of cases counting 55,743.

