Iran to Limit, Not Halt UN Inspections of Ex-Nuclear Sites - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Iran will not expel all inspectors of the UN atomic watchdog IAEA but will reduce their number and limit access to suspected nuclear sites, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday.

"It won't be kicking out IAEA inspectors, it will be reducing and limiting IAEA inspectors because, as you know, today Iran has the strictest IAEA inspection mechanism [than] anywhere in the world," he said in an interview to CNN.

The diplomat said that a reduction in UN presence on the ground was part of Iran's plan to scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal after the US reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iran gave the EU until February 21 to negotiate a way of lifting sanctions on its banking and financial sectors. Zarif said a "very easy way" would be to make the United States come back into compliance with the nuclear deal.