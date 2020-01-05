UrduPoint.com
Iran To Make Final Decision On 5th Step To Scrap JCPOA On Sunday - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran to decide on the further abandonment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, on Sunday evening after a crucial discussion in the wake of fresh US-Iran escalation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Decisions have already been taken on the fifth step [under the JCPOA obligations], however, taking into account the current situation, an important meeting on this subject will be held tonight," Mousavi said at a briefing.

A US drone strike that killed on Friday Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, prompted Tehran to vow a harsh response.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed the latest developments in the region with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday and noted the "importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security."

