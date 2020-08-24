UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Make Use Of Russian Experience In Military Area - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Iran to Make Use of Russian Experience in Military Area - Defense Minister

Iran will use Russia's experience in the military sphere and develop bilateral cooperation with Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran will use Russia's experience in the military sphere and develop bilateral cooperation with Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday.

"We are developing cooperation with Russia in various spheres. We already have various types of arms in the navy, air force, we have Russian-made military equipment ...

Cooperation will, of course, create new avenues for joint cooperation. Also, Russia has extremely advanced technology and a good industry. We will, of course, use this experience and develop it together [with Moscow]," the minister told Russia's Rossiya 24 tv channel.

On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that the military cooperation between the two countries was accelerating with each passing day and was to reach a new level.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Moscow Russia TV Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

1 minute ago

28 minutes ago

1,068,853 animals inoculated in Faisalabad divisio ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Lukashenko's Gun-Tot ..

3 minutes ago

5G coverage for main public areas of Shanghai airp ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive SU-34M Bomber ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.