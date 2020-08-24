Iran to Make Use of Russian Experience in Military Area - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran will use Russia's experience in the military sphere and develop bilateral cooperation with Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday.

"We are developing cooperation with Russia in various spheres. We already have various types of arms in the navy, air force, we have Russian-made military equipment ...

Cooperation will, of course, create new avenues for joint cooperation. Also, Russia has extremely advanced technology and a good industry. We will, of course, use this experience and develop it together [with Moscow]," the minister told Russia's Rossiya 24 tv channel.

On Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that the military cooperation between the two countries was accelerating with each passing day and was to reach a new level.