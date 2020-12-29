UrduPoint.com
Iran To Never Forget Or Forgive US Murder Of Top General Soleimani - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned on Tuesday that Tehran would never forgive the United States for murdering a top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, almost a year ago.

The head of Iran's elite Quds force was killed by a US air strike near Baghdad on January 3, prompting the Iraqi parliament to vote to expel US troops.

"The Iranian nation will never forget and will never forgive the criminal assassination and will not rest until bringing those responsible to justice," a message on the ministry's Twitter page read.

It warned the US that Soleimani's murder was a grave mistake and the Iraqi parliament's vote marked the beginning of the end of US troops' "malign presence" in the region.

The parliament's vote was non-binding but the US handed over a base back to Iraqi security forces in August and has been downsizing its 5,200-strong force to 2,500 as part of a greater drawdown in the middle East.



