Iran To Open Customs Office On Border With Iraqi Kurdistan - State Media

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Iran to Open Customs Office on Border With Iraqi Kurdistan - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Iran will open a customs office with Iraqi Kurdistan to regulate cross-border trade and strengthen economic relations with Iraq's autonomous region, the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Chato Sali, the deputy interior minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, reviewed the opening of the Siranband customs office with the Iranian consul-general in Sulaymaniyah, a city in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The customs office will be located in Iran's Kordestan province.

Secretary of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini has said previously that all other customs offices between two neighboring countries, except for the one with the Iraqi Kurdistan autonomous region, were open. Hosseini also mentioned that Iraq is a major importer of Iranian goods and services.

More Stories From World

