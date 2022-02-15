UrduPoint.com

Iran To Open Fuel Transit Lane To Afghanistan - Top Afghan Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Iran will allow transit shipments of oil and gas to Afghanistan, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik following his trip to Tehran in January

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Iran will allow transit shipments of oil and gas to Afghanistan, the acting Afghan foreign minister told Sputnik following his trip to Tehran in January.

"Indeed, Afghanistan needs more oil and gas so we held meetings with Iran and the Iranian authorities told us that if we wanted to import from other countries through Iran then Iran was ready to allow transit through its territory," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an interview.

Muttaqi described the two days of meetings with Iranian officials as good and the state of Afghan-Iranian relations as satisfactory. He suggested that more meetings with Iran on fuel supplies would follow.

