Iran To Open Registration For Presidential Hopefuls On May 11 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

Iran's election watchdog will start receiving bids from candidates to run in the presidential race from May 11, the IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday

The hopefuls will have five days to file documents.

Iran is set to hold the presidential election on June 18. Incumbent Hassan Rouhani cannot run for the top office, as he has served two consecutive four-year terms

