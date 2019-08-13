Iran to Open Several Mining Industry Projects Costing $3.5Bln by March 2020 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran is expected to launch a number of mining sector projects that will cost $3.5 billion by next March, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Khodadad Gharibpour.

Gharibpour said at a press conference that, so far, Iran's mining industry had attracted $14 billion of private sector investment, Fars news agency reported.

According to IMIDRO, Gharibpour said in July that 30 mining sector projects costing $3.5 billion would be opened.