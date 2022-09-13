UrduPoint.com

Iran To Participate In 2023 SCO Summit As Full Member - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Iran will participate in the 2023 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in India as a full member of the organization, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"Memorandums will be signed on the obligations of Iran in order to obtain membership in the association.

This means that, after fulfilling these obligations, Iran will participate as a full member at the next summit, which will be held in India in 2023, that is, there will no longer be a group of eight countries, but nine," Ushakov told reporters.

