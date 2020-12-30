UrduPoint.com
Iran To Pay Compensation To Families Of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

Iran to Pay Compensation to Families of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims - Reports

Iran will pay $150,000 in compensation for every victim of the plane crash near Tehran that claimed 176 lives in January, media reported Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Iran will pay $150,000 in compensation for every victim of the plane crash near Tehran that claimed 176 lives in January, media reported Wednesday.

The Iranian government agreed the sum of the compensation, to be paid to the families of the deceased, during a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, the Iranian news agency YJC said.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Kiev-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from an airport near the Iranian capital on January 8. Iran admitted days later that the passenger jet was shot down by mistake.

The Iranian military said it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq, in retaliation for an air strike that killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

More Stories From World

