UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Present Report On Partial Suspension Of JCPOA Obligations - Atomic Energy Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Iran to Present Report on Partial Suspension of JCPOA Obligations - Atomic Energy Agency

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Atomic Organization of Iran (AEOI) will present on Monday a report on partial suspension of Tehran's obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the organization said in a statement.

"AEOI will present a report tomorrow on the first step of reducing the obligations under the JCPOA," the statement obtained by Sputnik read.

According to the statement, the report will contain information on the reserves of enriched uranium, as well as on an increase in the production of heavy water.

"This report will contain steps taken to enter the second phase of reduction of the commitments [under JCPOA]," AEOI said.

This May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump said his country would be leaving the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran.

Iran also gave the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from US sanctions. Tehran said its recent decision was a response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories, swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

The second stage prescribes that If JCPOA signatories do not secure the interests of Iran within the specified period, Tehran will suspend the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak, which was part of the deal and abandon the restrictions on the level of uranium enrichment.

Related Topics

Iran Water Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Arak Tehran United Kingdom May 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFMâ€™s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches â€˜Momentsâ€™ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.