Iran to Present Report on Partial Suspension of JCPOA Obligations - Atomic Energy Agency

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Atomic Organization of Iran (AEOI) will present on Monday a report on partial suspension of Tehran's obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the organization said in a statement.

"AEOI will present a report tomorrow on the first step of reducing the obligations under the JCPOA," the statement obtained by Sputnik read.

According to the statement, the report will contain information on the reserves of enriched uranium, as well as on an increase in the production of heavy water.

"This report will contain steps taken to enter the second phase of reduction of the commitments [under JCPOA]," AEOI said.

This May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump said his country would be leaving the agreement and reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran.

Iran also gave the other signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from US sanctions. Tehran said its recent decision was a response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

Shortly afterward, the remaining signatories, swiftly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal.

The second stage prescribes that If JCPOA signatories do not secure the interests of Iran within the specified period, Tehran will suspend the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak, which was part of the deal and abandon the restrictions on the level of uranium enrichment.