Iran To Provide Assistance To Iraq After Deadly Fire In COVID-19 Hospital Ward

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:52 PM

Iran to Provide Assistance to Iraq After Deadly Fire in COVID-19 Hospital Ward

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its readiness to offer medical assistance to Iraq following a deadly fire at an Iraqi hospital, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its readiness to offer medical assistance to Iraq following a deadly fire at an Iraqi hospital, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

At least 60 people were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in the southeastern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, the second such deadly blaze in an Iraqi COVID-19 unit in three months.

"In his Tuesday statement, Khatibzadeh extended the Iranian nation and government's condolences to the Iraqi people and government, especially the families of the victims, and wished divine mercy for those killed and recovery for those injured in the tragic incident," the spokesman said in a statement.

Khatibzadeh also expressed Tehran's willingness to provide medical help to Iraq in the wake of the tragic hospital fire.

