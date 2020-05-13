UrduPoint.com
Iran To Provide Harsh Response To Any Military Escapade By US - Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:17 PM

Iran will provide a harsh response to any military escapade that US President Donald Trump may resort to, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on Trump's veto of a congressional resolution limiting his ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional approval

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Iran will provide a harsh response to any military escapade that US President Donald Trump may resort to, Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on Trump's veto of a congressional resolution limiting his ability to conduct military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

On May 7, Trump vetoed the resolution, requiring that any military action against Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.

However, the US Senate failed to get the majority of votes needed to override the veto.

"Trump's actions related to the veto may have two aims. First, this comes in the context of disagreements between political parties in the United States, and of the attempt to secure victory in the upcoming election. Secondly, the US is likely primed for a military conflict with Iran. We hope that Trump's actions are not motivated by the second goal, as Iran will provide a harsh response to any military escapade by the US," Jalali said.

