Iran to Quit JCPOA If Other Parties Do Not Adhere to Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran will quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if other parties to the nuclear deal ignore their commitments, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iran will quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if other parties to the nuclear deal ignore their commitments, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Friday.

On November 6, Iran began the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the deal: it started using centrifuges at Fordow nuclear plant, although under the JCPOA, Iran was not supposed to use the plant for that.

When asked whether Iran would quit the deal if Europe did not adhere to its commitments under the JCPOA, Araghchi said, "Of course, this is what will happen."