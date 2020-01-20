UrduPoint.com
Iran To Quit Nuclear Deal If EU Goes To UN Security Council - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Iran to Quit Nuclear Deal If EU Goes to UN Security Council - Foreign Minister

Tehran will quit the nuclear deal if European parties to the agreement ask the UN Security Council to weigh in, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Tehran will quit the nuclear deal if European parties to the agreement ask the UN Security Council to weigh in, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Monday.

Earlier this month, Iran said it was making the last significant reduction in its compliance with the deal. At the same time, Tehran said it remained ready to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and would return to full compliance if Iran was no longer under sanctions. In response, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said they were launching a dispute resolution mechanism as part of the nuclear deal.

"If the Europeans take another step, Iran will consider leaving the NPT according to a letter by the Iranian president in May 2019," Zarif said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran did not believe that the European countries would go to the Security Council, calling this possibility "very small."

Iran has been scaling back its commitments under the deal since the United States unilaterally� left the treaty and reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

