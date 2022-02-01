UrduPoint.com

Iran To Reach 'Breakout Point' Of Nuclear Enrichment Within Weeks - Senior US Official

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Iran to Reach 'Breakout Point' of Nuclear Enrichment Within Weeks - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Iran will reach the "breakout" point of nuclear enrichment within weeks, not months, as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks remain stalled, a senior US State Department official said during a press briefing.

"I think it is fair to say that when it comes to their (Iran's) capacity to have enough material, in which weapons grade for (a) bomb, we are talking about weeks, not months. That's different from the timeline for weaponization, for having a bomb, but we are very focused on the JCPOA, on ensuring that they don't reach that threshold in terms of breakout timeline on the enrichment side," the official said on Monday.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

2 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

2 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

2 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

2 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

2 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>