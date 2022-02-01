Iran to Reach 'Breakout Point' of Nuclear Enrichment Within Weeks - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Iran will reach the "breakout" point of nuclear enrichment within weeks, not months, as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks remain stalled, a senior US State Department official said during a press briefing.

"I think it is fair to say that when it comes to their (Iran's) capacity to have enough material, in which weapons grade for (a) bomb, we are talking about weeks, not months. That's different from the timeline for weaponization, for having a bomb, but we are very focused on the JCPOA, on ensuring that they don't reach that threshold in terms of breakout timeline on the enrichment side," the official said on Monday.