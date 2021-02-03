Iran to Receive 4.2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Under COVAX Scheme - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Iran will receive over four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-February under the COVAX distribution scheme, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Wednesday.

According to the Mehr news Agency, the minister said that 4.2 million doses would be imported under the WHO-backed global distribution scheme.

Namaki added that Iran intends to import the two vaccines in the near future. One of those two vaccines, Covishield, is also an AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the country's Serum Institute.

The plan to import the foreign-made vaccines appears to be going ahead despite Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's ban on the import of US and UK-developed vaccines.

Earlier in the day, President Hassan Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting that Iran will begin receiving coronavirus vaccines next week, but did not specify which make.

Tehran is currently developing its own vaccines against COVID-19. As health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told Sputnik, the country expects to distribute its first home-grown vaccine in spring.