Iran to Reduce JCPOA Compliance Gradually Until Violators Respect Deal - Security Council

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iran will continue gradually boosting uranium enrichment and heavy water production beyond the levels outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), until JCPOA participants who violate the nuclear deal return to compliance, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik.

"This is a serious decision of the Islamic Republic [of Iran] and we will continue doing it step by step until JCPOA violators move toward agreement and return to fulfilling their obligations," Shamkhani said.

If JCPOA participants do not comply with the deal, Iran will be reducing its commitments "step by step within legal mechanisms that the JCPOA envisions," Shamkhani stressed.