Iran to Reopen Embassy in Riyadh on June 6 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, as well as the Consulate General in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be opened from June 6-7, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

In April, media reported that the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh had opened its gates for the first time in seven years, marking the start of work to reopen the country's diplomatic mission.

"Completing the process of normalization of bilateral relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed at the resumption of relations between the two countries ... the Iranian Embassy in Riyadh, Consulate General ... in Jeddah and Iran's permanent mission to the OIC will be officially opened on Tuesday, June 6, and on Wednesday, June 7, 2023," Kanaani was quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.