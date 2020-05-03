Iran to Reopen Mosques in Low-Risk Cities as Rouhani Eases Lockdown During Ramadan

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Iran will resume Friday prayers and reopen mosques in the holy month of Ramadan in "white" cities and towns, least affected by the coronavirus epidemic, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday.

The country is divided into white, yellow and red zones, depending on their exposure to the coronavirus.

"Today we have decided that in 132 cities and towns belonging to a white category, where the situation is less dangerous, mosques will open starting tomorrow and Friday prayers will be held in compliance with medical regulations," Rouhani said during a meeting of the COVID-19 response center, aired by Iranian television.

He also raised the possibility of reopening educational institutions from May 9 or May 16 in low-risk cities.

Earlier, he said that business activities involving a mass gathering of people might resume in "white" zones in May.

On April 11, businesses with low risks of the spread of coronavirus reopened in most provinces. A week later, the capital of Tehran followed suit and reopened those shops that had been shut down amid the pandemic.

On April 20, the authorities resumed businesses with medium risks of the infection spread.

On Sunday, Iran updated its COVID-19 tally by 976 cases to 97,424. The death toll has risen by 47 to 6,203, which is the lowest daily increase in fatalities since March 9.