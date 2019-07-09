UrduPoint.com
Iran To Respect JCPOA Obligations As Much As Other Participants - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:47 PM

Iran to Respect JCPOA Obligations as Much as Other Participants - Government

Tehran will respect its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the same extent as the other signatories of the deal do, Iranian government's spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Tehran will respect its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the same extent as the other signatories of the deal do, Iranian government's spokesman Ali Rabiei said Tuesday.

"We will meet our commitments to the same level as the other partners of the nuclear deal do," Rabiei said during a ceremony dedicated to International Co-operative Day, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

He also stressed that Iran's second step toward abandoning its JCPOA commitments was nothing but an attempt to preserve the deal. In increasing its uranium enrichment level, Iran is seeking only to protect its national interests and does not intend to make nuclear bombs, Rabiei said.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran was partially discontinuing its JCPOA commitments for a second time in a bid to salvage the multilateral nuclear deal that would otherwise "be lost."

On May 8, 2018, Washington fully withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the agreement, giving the other nuclear deal signatories � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union � 60 days to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran.

Amid escalating tensions with Washington, Iran started the promised procedure of discontinuing some of its JCPOA commitments. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed that the country had surpassed the 300-kilogram (660-pound) low-enriched uranium stockpile limit in the deal. On Sunday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that his country was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA. He also stressed that Tehran would go on gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

