Iran To Respond To Any Unfriendly Actions - Tehran In Note To Washington

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:46 PM

Iran will respond to any measures against it, Tehran said in a note to the United States sent via Switzerland

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Iran will respond to any measures against it, Tehran said in a note to the United States sent via Switzerland.

"If some measures are taken against Iran, there will immediately be an answer," the note said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.

Iran also refuted allegations of complicity in Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities.

