Iran To Respond To Attack On Tanker In Red Sea After Investigating Situation - Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Tehran will proportionally respond to the recent attack on Iran's tanker in the Red Sea, but first it will investigate who was behind the incident, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Tehran will proportionally respond to the recent attack on Iran's tanker in the Red Sea, but first it will investigate who was behind the incident, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Saturday.

On Friday, Iranian media reported that an explosion had set the National Iranian Oil Company's tanker on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, suggesting it was a terrorist attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that an oil tanker had suffered two attacks with an interval of around 30 minutes in the Red Sea and had been damaged.

"Of course, there will be a proportionate response to those who planned this cowardly attack, but we will wait until all the details of this wicked ploy are clear," Rabiei said.

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, also said that the attack would not go without a response. According to him, Tehran has created a special committee to study circumstances of the incident.

At the same time, the Iranian Mehr news agency reported, citing sources, that oil spill from the attacked tanker was stopped.

