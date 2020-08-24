UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Respond To Incident At Natanz Nuclear Site If Foreign Traces Confirmed - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:26 PM

Iran to Respond to Incident at Natanz Nuclear Site If Foreign Traces Confirmed - Tehran

Iran will respond to an act of sabotage that occurred at Natanz nuclear facility in July if there is confirmation that it was organized from abroad, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran will respond to an act of sabotage that occurred at Natanz nuclear facility in July if there is confirmation that it was organized from abroad, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

In early July, a major explosion hit Iran's Natanz nuclear plant for enriching uranium. No casualties or leaks of radioactive materials from the facility have been reported. This past Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that the fire at the Natanz nuclear facility was the result of sabotage.

"We are waiting for an official report on whether [the act of sabotage was organized] from abroad or within the country. Of course, if it comes from abroad, we will give the necessary response," Khatibzadeh said as quoted Tasnim news agency.

Some local news outlets attributed the explosion to Israel's act of sabotage. Iranian authorities did not confirm or deny such reports, and have said that results of the investigation would be revealed later.

Related Topics

Fire Israel Iran Nuclear July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

16 minutes ago

43 minutes ago

Indian police brutally assault female mourners in ..

2 minutes ago

German minister to visit Greece, Turkey to defuse ..

2 minutes ago

N.Ireland reopens schools, teachers union worried

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 adds to spiritual growth of Australians

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.