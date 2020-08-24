Iran to Respond to Incident at Natanz Nuclear Site If Foreign Traces Confirmed - Tehran

Iran will respond to an act of sabotage that occurred at Natanz nuclear facility in July if there is confirmation that it was organized from abroad, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Iran will respond to an act of sabotage that occurred at Natanz nuclear facility in July if there is confirmation that it was organized from abroad, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

In early July, a major explosion hit Iran's Natanz nuclear plant for enriching uranium. No casualties or leaks of radioactive materials from the facility have been reported. This past Sunday, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said that the fire at the Natanz nuclear facility was the result of sabotage.

"We are waiting for an official report on whether [the act of sabotage was organized] from abroad or within the country. Of course, if it comes from abroad, we will give the necessary response," Khatibzadeh said as quoted Tasnim news agency.

Some local news outlets attributed the explosion to Israel's act of sabotage. Iranian authorities did not confirm or deny such reports, and have said that results of the investigation would be revealed later.