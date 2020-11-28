UrduPoint.com
Iran To Respond To Killing Of Nuclear Physicist At 'Right Time' - Rouhani

Iran to Respond to Killing of Nuclear Physicist at 'Right Time' - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Iran will respond to those responsible for the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the "right time," President Hassan Rouhani, who has accused Israel of being behind the high-profile assassination, said on Saturday.

Gunmen attacked Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, on Friday in the town of Absard in the Tehran region, and the physicist died later from his wounds in a hospital.

"This crime will not go unanswered, the response will be at the right time," the president said, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani said that "zionist mercenaries" killed Fakhrizadeh, adding that the incident will not halt Iran's scientific development.

Meanwhile, the New York Times has reported, citing one US official and two more intelligence sources, that Israel was indeed behind the assassination of the scientist. According to the the newspaper, it was unclear if Washington knew about the operation in advance.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror."

