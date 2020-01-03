Tehran will respond to the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike in the near future, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Tehran will respond to the killing of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike in the near future, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Friday.

"The United States has crossed the red line, and the Iranian nation will respond decisively to this at an appropriate time in the near future," Rabiei said in a statement posted on the government's Telegram channel.

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.