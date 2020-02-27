Iran to Restrict Movement of People With Coronavirus Disease Symptoms - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The authorities of coronavirus-stricken Iran decided to impose restrictions on movements of people who have typical symptoms of the disease, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Wednesday, adding that all people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 would be placed under quarantine.

"Instead of declaring quarantine in cities, we are imposing restrictions on movement for those suspected of having the disease or those diagnosed with the disease," the minister said, as broadcast live by the Iranian television.

According to the minister, special groups will be deployed in cities with the highest traffic to check fever of those entering the cities.

Those suspected of having the disease will be stopped and quarantined for 14 days in the city of arrival.

Iranian health authorities have so far reported 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the country, with 19 fatalities.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, COVID-19 has since infected over 81,200 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 2,750 people. More than a third of individuals who contracted the disease have recovered.