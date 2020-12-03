UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Resume Compliance With Nuclear Deal If US Demonstrates Good Faith - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Iran to Resume Compliance With Nuclear Deal If US Demonstrates Good Faith - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The new administration of the United States must prove its bona fides and lift sanctions imposed on Iran for Tehran to resume full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, presumed US President-elect Joe Biden told The New York Times that the United States might rejoin the nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if Iran returns to full compliance.

"[Iran] has proven its bona fides in 15 consecutive reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency, including five that were issued after President Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA. So our bona fides are very clear. The United States needs to reestablish its bona fides ” it never established it ” it needs to even establish the bona fides for the first time, and then Iran will go back to full compliance with the JCPOA," Zarif said during a MED 2020 virtual conference.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the United States does not have to be a member of the JCPOA to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that provided for the removal of international sanctions from Iran as long as the JCPOA remains in effect.

According to Zarif, US sanctions have resulted not only in $250 billion economic loss, but also countless Iranian lives that were lost during the coronavirus pandemic due to the country's limited ability to implement a proper lockdown while under economic restrictions.

The Iranian minister addressed the expectation to Biden specifically, posting on Twitter that the new US administration must "prove ITS [bona fides] by complying fully with UNSCR 2231 & ceasing Trump's #EconomicWar against Iranians."

"At that time, Iran will reverse its remedial actions under #JCPOA," the minister added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal was short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

The JCPOA Joint Commission is scheduled to meet on December 16.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran New York United Kingdom United States December 2015 2018 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

6 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

6 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches â€˜New Homeâ€™ initi ..

2 hours ago

PSEB to waive off registration fee for ITeS

39 seconds ago

Left-winger Kinan guides KP Red to win U16 Games S ..

40 seconds ago

More UK supermarkets repay bumper virus tax relief ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.