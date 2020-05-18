UrduPoint.com
Iran To Retaliate If US Acts Against Fuel Shipments To Venezuela - Zarif

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Iran will retaliate if the United States takes action against fuel deliveries to crisis-hit Venezuela, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned on Sunday.

A senior US official told Reuters this week that Washington was looking at measures that could be taken in response to these shipments, which the US considers illegal.

"The US bears responsibility for the consequences of any illegal actions ... Iran has the right to take any necessary measures to counter these threats," Zarif was cited as saying by his ministry in a letter to the UN secretary general.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Abbas Araqchi summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic, the ministry added. Araqchi asked the envoy to convey Zarif's warning to Washington.

