UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Return To Full Implementation Of JCPOA If Agrees With Europeans - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:21 PM

Iran to Return to Full Implementation of JCPOA If Agrees With Europeans - Zarif

Tehran will return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal in a few days or even hours, if there is progress in negotiations on the implementation by Europeans of their part of the agreements, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Tehran will return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal in a few days or even hours, if there is progress in negotiations on the implementation by Europeans of their part of the agreements, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday.

Iran has recently been holding talks with France to develop mechanisms that will allow it to return to the implementation of the JCPOA. This, in particular, refers to Tehran's right to trade in oil.

"At any moment, if the talks lead to some kind of solution, we will return all these measures within a few hours or days," Zarif said in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Nuclear France Oil Tehran Progress Lead All

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

8 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.