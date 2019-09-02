Iran to Return to Full Implementation of JCPOA If Agrees With Europeans - Zarif

Tehran will return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal in a few days or even hours, if there is progress in negotiations on the implementation by Europeans of their part of the agreements, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Tehran will return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal in a few days or even hours, if there is progress in negotiations on the implementation by Europeans of their part of the agreements, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday.

Iran has recently been holding talks with France to develop mechanisms that will allow it to return to the implementation of the JCPOA. This, in particular, refers to Tehran's right to trade in oil.

"At any moment, if the talks lead to some kind of solution, we will return all these measures within a few hours or days," Zarif said in Moscow.