Iran To Return To Talks To Revive JCPOA On November 29 - Foreign Ministry

Iran to Return to Talks to Revive JCPOA on November 29 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Iran will return to negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the JCPOA and the lifting of US sanctions on November 29, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday.

"In a phone call with @enriquemora_, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna," Bagheri Kani said on Twitter.

