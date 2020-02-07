UrduPoint.com
Iran To Send 2Mln Masks To China To Help Stop Spread Of Coronavirus - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Iran to Send 2Mln Masks to China to Help Stop Spread of Coronavirus - Health Minister

Iran is going to send two million medical masks to China to help stem the spread of coronavirus that is raging in the country, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Iran is going to send two million medical masks to China to help stem the spread of coronavirus that is raging in the country, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Friday.

"We will deliver two million masks in two batches as humanitarian aid.

The first million has already been sent," the minister told the Fars news agency.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been underway since late December. WHO declared a global health emergency last Thursday.

