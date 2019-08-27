Iran to Showcase Indigenous Drones, Helicopters at MAKS-2019 Air Show - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Iran will showcase its domestically-designed drones and helicopters at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, which opens in Russia's Moscow Region on Tuesday, the country's deputy defense minister, Abdoklarim Banitarafi, told Sputnik.

"At the MAKS exhibition this year, we will showcase several unmanned aerial vehicles, which we designed and built on our own," Banitarafi, who is also the head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, said.

According to Banitarafi, Iran will also exhibit a number of indigenous helicopters for training purposes and cargo transportation. In addition, the Islamic republic will display a number of engines to both types of aircraft.

The senior official did not rule out that Iran could start exporting its drones.

The MAKS-2019 will run through Sunday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

