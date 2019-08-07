UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Showcase Own Version Of Russian S-300 Missile On August 22 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Missile on August 22 - Defense Ministry

Tehran on August 22 intends to present its own version of Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Tehran on August 22 intends to present its own version of Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There will be very good news in the field of air defense on August 22.

I hope the defense capability of our country will significantly increase with the demonstration and transfer of the Bavar 373 system, which will happen on Defense Industry Day," Hatami said, as quoted by the defense ministry.

The missile system, designed and developed in Iran, was already tested in 2017. The Iranian military considers Bavar 373 as a competitor of the S-300 system.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Tehran August 2017 Industry

Recent Stories

Rs 27.4m fine imposed on profiteers in 2019 in Fai ..

2 minutes ago

Discussion for promotion of Hindko language held

2 minutes ago

Iranian, Iraqi Provinces Agree to Promote Economic ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Raf ..

6 minutes ago

CTD registers case in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast ..

6 minutes ago

Israel's Elbit wins 80 million USD tanks contract ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.