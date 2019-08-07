Iran to Showcase Own Version of Russian S-300 Missile on August 22 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Tehran on August 22 intends to present its own version of Russia's S-300 surface-to-air missile system, dubbed Bavar 373, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There will be very good news in the field of air defense on August 22.

I hope the defense capability of our country will significantly increase with the demonstration and transfer of the Bavar 373 system, which will happen on Defense Industry Day," Hatami said, as quoted by the defense ministry.

The missile system, designed and developed in Iran, was already tested in 2017. The Iranian military considers Bavar 373 as a competitor of the S-300 system.