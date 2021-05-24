Iran to Stage Annual Electronic Warfare Drill 'Sky Shield 1400' on Tuesday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Iranian armed forces will hold an annual large-scale military exercise, dubbed "Sky Shield 1400," on Tuesday to practice electronic warfare tactics, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a senior military officer.

According to the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, Rear Adm.

Habibollah Sayyari, the drill will involve electronic warfare forces from the four units of the national army and mark the most practical joint exercise that the armed forces have held in recent years, the news agency reported on Monday.

The drill, hosted by the central Isfahan province, is set to improve electronic defense tactics against small aircraft and intruding drones, aerial interception and cyberdefense maneuvers, as well as evaluate eavesdropping, electronic jamming and target detection systems.

The annual war games are designed to enhance Iran's capabilities to defend its airspace.