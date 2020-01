Iran to Start Analyzing Black Box From Ukrainian Boeing on Friday - Aviation Official

Iran will begin analysis of Ukrainian Boeing 737's black box in a laboratory of Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on Friday, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Accident Department, Hassan Razai, said at a press conference

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Iran will begin analysis of Ukrainian Boeing 737's black box in a laboratory of Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on Friday, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Accident Department, Hassan Razai, said at a press conference.

The plane crashed near Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Today, we will start analyzing the black box in a laboratory of Mehrabad International Airport. If Iran cannot extract information from it, we will ask Russia, France, Canada or Ukraine to analyze the black box to prevent data damage," Razai said.