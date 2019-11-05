UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Start Enriching Uranium To 5% At Fordow Site On Wednesday - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Iran to Start Enriching Uranium to 5% at Fordow Site on Wednesday - Vice President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran will begin enriching uranium on November 6 at the level of 5 percent at a facility in Fordow, where the process was suspended by the Iran nuclear deal, Ali Akbar Salehi, vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Tuesday.

"The enrichment of uranium to 5 percent at the facility in Fordow will begin tomorrow," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Salehi as saying.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Isna November

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

3 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.