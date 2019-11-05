Iran To Start Enriching Uranium To 5% At Fordow Site On Wednesday - Vice President
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:50 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iran will begin enriching uranium on November 6 at the level of 5 percent at a facility in Fordow, where the process was suspended by the Iran nuclear deal, Ali Akbar Salehi, vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Tuesday.
"The enrichment of uranium to 5 percent at the facility in Fordow will begin tomorrow," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Salehi as saying.